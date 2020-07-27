Chesapeake School Board to hold meeting as upcoming school year nears

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake School Board will be holding a meeting Monday afternoon to discuss the possibilities of students returning back to classrooms for the upcoming school year among other topics.

The scheduled 4 p.m. meeting will follow a closed session at 2:30 p.m.

The meeting take place after the originally scheduled Planning Meeting was postponed. A new date for the Planning Meeting has not been announced as of yet.

The meeting will be held in the Multi-purpose Room of the School Administration Building, located at 312 Cedar Road.



Overflow seating will be available at Great Bridge Primary School, located at 408 Cedar Road, where the meeting will be live-streamed in the gymnatorium.

WAVY News 10’s Geena Arevalo will be live Monday afternoon at the meeting to provide the latest updates.

Meanwhile, members of the Chesapeake Education Association are gearing up to drive past the school board meeting and make their voices heard in support of online classes for the upcoming school year.



Members of the Chesapeake Education Associaton and others in support are gearing up to drive past the school board’s closed meeting to make their message known- they want to start classes VIRTUALLY! pic.twitter.com/xonll1Q2KZ — Aesia Toliver (@AesiaWAVY) July 27, 2020

Two hours of the Regular Meeting will be reserved for public comment, divided into two sessions which will be separated by a short recess to allow time for cleaning and rotation of speakers.

Citizens must call the Clerk of the Board’s office at 757-547-1047 prior to the meeting to request time to speak and there will be a maximum 45 in-person speakers for the event.

To view the full agenda for the scheduled school board meeting, click here.

