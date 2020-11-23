Chesapeake School Board to hold emergency meeting Monday afternoon

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake School Board is set to hold an emergency meeting Monday afternoon. 

School leaders will go over recent COVID-19 data and discuss possible changes.

On Sunday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 111 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Chesapeake. That’s the second highest single-day total for the city since the beginning of the pandemic.

MORE BACK-TO-SCHOOL COVERAGE AND INFO

A week ago, school board members decided to continue with in-person learning for some students.

Superintendent Dr. Jared Cotton said data showed community spread was not happening in school buildings. Since September, the district’s online case count reports a total of 27 on-campus student cases.

At the last school board meeting, several people asked board members for more safety protocols. Teachers with the Chesapeake Education Association said they would like to see case data by school– instead of for the entire division.

Since then, the State Department of Health has reported an increasing number of cases. Chesapeake had the second-largest increase in coronavirus cases Sunday, behind Virginia Beach.

The virtual meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10