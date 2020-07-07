Chesapeake says illegal fireworks confiscated, 3 related fires over July 4 weekend

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — While there weren’t any reported injuries from fireworks in Chesapeake over the July 4 holiday weekend, the city says fire officials did confiscate some fireworks and responded to several fireworks-related fires.

According to a city spokesman, there were no reported responses to fireworks-related injuries on July 4.

However, the Chesapeake Fire Department confiscated “several” illegal fireworks.

The fire department also responded to three fires related to illegal fireworks use. Two of those were dumpster fires, and one was a work structure fire.

The structure fire is still under investigation as of Monday morning.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: