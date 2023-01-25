CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One Chesapeake man woke up $1 million richer after playing Mega Millions online.

Bill Pickens bought his ticket online from the Virginia Lottery using a device. That ticket matched the first five numbers in the July 22, 2022, drawing to win the $1 million prize. The only number he didn’t match was the Mega Ball number. Those winning numbers were 14-40-60-64-66, and the Mega Ball number was 16.

The retiree told lottery officials he picked numbers that he’s been playing for about a year.

Pickens said he wants to use part of his winnings to help make canes for Purple Heart veterans who need them.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m. The odds of matching the first five numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in 12,607,306. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.