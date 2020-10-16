Chesapeake Restaurant Week is underway with over 20 participating establishments

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Restaurant Week is officially underway with over 20 participating establishments.

The week runs from October 16 until October 23 and is an opportunity for locals and visitors to celebrate the city’s flourishing culinary scene.

Participating restaurants are serving up a variety of offerings for breakfast, lunch, and dinner from $10 to $50; all sure to tempt your appetite!

Restaurants include:

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

Alkalicious Cold Pressed Juice Bar

Battlegrounds Coffeehouse & Grill

Black Pelican Seafood Co.

Branches Tasting Room

Ddeb’s A Taste Of Home

Hickory Trading Company & Cafe

Kapers

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

Lockside Bar & Grill

McGrath’s Burger Shack

Passion The Restaurant

Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar

Pirates Cove

Rasoi IV Authentic Indian Cuisine

Reginella’s Trattoria & Pizzeria

Southside BBQ & Catering

Tap It Local – Chesapeake

Tap It Local – Western Branch

Vino Italian Bistro

Wickers Crab Pot Seafood

Click here to view menus, specials, and hours of operation.

For more information, visit visitchesapeake.com/restaurants.

Latest News