Chesapeake Restaurant Week is underway with over 20 participating establishments

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Restaurant Week is officially underway with over 20 participating establishments.
The week runs from October 16 until October 23 and is an opportunity for locals and visitors to celebrate the city’s flourishing culinary scene.
Participating restaurants are serving up a variety of offerings for breakfast, lunch, and dinner from $10 to $50; all sure to tempt your appetite!
Restaurants include:
- Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant
- Alkalicious Cold Pressed Juice Bar
- Battlegrounds Coffeehouse & Grill
- Black Pelican Seafood Co.
- Branches Tasting Room
- Ddeb’s A Taste Of Home
- Hickory Trading Company & Cafe
- Kapers
- L&L Hawaiian Barbecue
- Lockside Bar & Grill
- McGrath’s Burger Shack
- Passion The Restaurant
- Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar
- Pirates Cove
- Rasoi IV Authentic Indian Cuisine
- Reginella’s Trattoria & Pizzeria
- Southside BBQ & Catering
- Tap It Local – Chesapeake
- Tap It Local – Western Branch
- Vino Italian Bistro
- Wickers Crab Pot Seafood
Click here to view menus, specials, and hours of operation.
For more information, visit visitchesapeake.com/restaurants.
