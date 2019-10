CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A white minivan crashed through the front window of a restaurant located in the Greenbrier section of Chesapeake Thursday evening.

Chesapeake dispatch said the accident happened just after 6:30 p.m. at the Chipotle located in the 800 block of Eden Way.

Fire officials said one person was transported to a local hospital. It is unclear if that person was an employee of the restaurant, or a passenger of the minivan.