CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake City Council is currently seeking residents who may be interested in serving on boards and commissions.

Residents who wish to serve must complete an application form due in the City Clerk’s office by April 30. City Council will appoint candidates for these vacancies during its May 24 meeting.



Applications are currently being accepted for the following City Council appointed boards and commissions:

Airport Authority – 2 vacancies

Animal Services Advisory Board – 4 vacancies (1 Humane Society Rep)

Chesapeake City Council Audit Committee – 1 vacancy (At-Large Member-Performance/Financial Auditing/CPA)

Chesapeake Integrated Behavioral Healthcare Board – 3 vacancies (1 Current Consumer of CIBH services and 2 Individual/Family Member Previous Consumers)

Chesapeake Redevelopment and Housing Authority – 1 vacancy

Citizen Advisory Committee (to Chesapeake Land Bank Authority) – 1 vacancy (Resident from Indian River Planning Area)

Groundwater Committee – 3 vacancies

Hampton Roads Disabilities Board – 1 vacancy (Individual/Family Member with Visual Disability)

Local Board of Building Code Appeals – 2 vacancies (1 Alternate)

Natural Event Mitigation Advisory Committee – 2 vacancies (1 Business Rep)

South Norfolk Revitalization Commission – 3 vacancies

Stormwater Committee – 1 vacancy

Towing Advisory Board – 1 vacancy (Towing Industry Rep)

Transportation Toll Facility Advisory Committee – 3 vacancies (Alternate Attorney, Alternate Financial Rep, Citizen)

Chesapeake Environmental Improvement Council – 4 vacancies

For more information or to apply, contact the City Clerk’s office at 382-6151, or visit Boards and Commissions on the City of Chesapeake’s website.