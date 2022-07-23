CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A Chesapeake resident is among three people in Virginia whose tickets won a prize on Friday from the Virginia Lottery.

The Chesapeake resident won $1 million from a ticket bought online and has yet to claim their prize. Make sure to check your tickets to see if you are the lucky winner.

Two other tickets that were worth $10 thousand were bought at a 7-Eleven in North Chesterfield and a Food Lion in Bowling Green.

Since no tickets were able to match all six Mega Millions numbers, the jackpot has now gone up to around $790 million. The next Mega Millions drawing will be on Tuesday.