Chesapeake releases graduation schedule, says students can return for 5-day in-person learning next fall

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Public Schools officials have released additional information about graduations, returning to in-person learning this semester, and next year’s in-person learning plan.

According to a Chesapeake School Board presentation given during Monday night’s meeting, graduation will be held in mid-June at Old Dominion University’s Ballard Stadium.

The dates are as follows, rain or shine:

Wednesday, June 16: Western Branch High: 9 a.m. Deep Creek High: 1:30 p.m. Oscar Smith High: 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 17: Hickory High: 9 a.m. Grassfield High: 1:30 p.m. Indian River High: 6 p.m.

Friday, June 18; Great Bridge High: 9 a.m.



If there’s severe weather, ceremonies may be rescheduled for 1:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. on June 18.

Ballard Stadium holds 700 graduates and faculty on the field, as well as 1,800 guests in the stadium. Therefore, each graduate will get three guest tickets.

Groups must stay 10 feet apart while in attendance, and seats will be sanitized after every ceremony.

The ceremonies will also be streamed online.

More information will be sent out by each high school, according to the presentation.

As far as in-person learning for the remainder of the school year, the presentation indicates that secondary Option 1 students can now submit request forms to their principal to return to four days a week of in-person learning.

Other secondary students are currently learning on a blended two-day-per-week in-person model. Elementary students are on a five-day in-person model.

Next school year, Chesapeake students will all primarily learn full-time in-person, according to the presentation and a Facebook post from board member Harry Murphy.

Virginia learning opportunities will still be available by application only.

Those virtual options for the 2021-2022 school year include:

Elementary: Virtual Virginia (full-year commitment required)

Middle: Virtual Virginia (full-year commitment required)

High School: Chesapeake Virtual Academy and Virtual Virginia (full course commitment required)

Concurrent teaching model will be limited to special circumstances only

Click here to view the whole presentation.

