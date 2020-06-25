Chesapeake Regional to provide free COVID-19 testing for at-risk and underserved communities

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, along with several non-profits, will provide free COVID-19 testing to at-risk and underserved members of the community.

The testing will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 26. The event will be at Chesapeake Rx located in the Bainbridge Marketplace on 2544 Bainbridge Boulevard in the South Norfolk area of Chesapeake.

Chesapeake Regional says the event will provide nasal-swab tests for up to 400 participants.

Individuals who are symptom-free are encouraged to test for the virus and results will be delivered confidentially in approximately 48 hours.

In addition to the free testing, participants will receive food boxes, hand sanitizer, face masks, and other items through partnerships with the Southeastern Virginia Food Bank, Chesapeake Office of Emergency Management, the Governor’s office and other organizations.

Tests and supplies will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The South Norfolk community is a closely-knit, diverse family. We lean heavily on each other in times of need, including joining forces to fight this pandemic. Buffalow Family and Friends is honored to serve our neighbors alongside Chesapeake Regional Healthcare and the Chesapeake Health Department,” said Nichelle Buffalow, of Buffalow Family and Friends.

Chesapeake Regional Healthcare says more testing sites and events will follow.

