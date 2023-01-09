CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Regional Medical Center has been granted approval by the Virginia State Health Commissioner, Dr. Colin Greene, to offer open-heart surgery at the hospital.

The approval comes after a recommendation by the Division of Certificate of Public Need (COPN) staff in November, and over five years after the hospital’s initial request.

Chesapeake Regional Medical Center has a strong reputation for its existing interventional cardiology program, with the region’s highest heart attack survival rate and ranking in the top 90th percentile among hospitals nationally. Reese Jackson, President and CEO of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, said the expansion into open-heart surgery is a “necessary and logical” move that will give residents of southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina better access to life-saving services closer to their homes and workplaces.

Virginia law requires hospitals to obtain approval from the state in the form of a COPN before offering certain healthcare services. Chesapeake Regional’s initial application was denied, but in May of this year, the Supreme Court of Virginia ruled that the former State Health Commissioner had made an error in the denial. The hospital then reapplied, leading to the approval by the current Commissioner.

The approval includes the assertion that Chesapeake Regional’s open-heart program will bring beneficial competition to a highly concentrated open-heart surgery market, improving patient choice and reducing healthcare costs without significantly reducing the existing open-heart surgery volumes of other hospital programs in the region.

Officials say the installation of equipment and recruitment of surgeons and staff will begin immediately, with the hospital aiming to perform cardiac surgeries in early 2024.