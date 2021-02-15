Chesapeake Regional Healthcare partnering with 20 African American churches to provide COVID-19 vaccines

FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2020 file photo, Thabisle khlatshwayo, who received her first shot for a COVID-19 vaccine trial, receives her second AstraZeneca shot at a vaccine trial facility set at Soweto’s Chris Sani Baragwanath Hospital outside Johannesburg, South Africa. South Africa suspended on Sunday Feb. 7, 2021 plans to inoculate its front-line health care workers with the AstraZeneca vaccine after a small clinical trial suggested that it isn’t effective in preventing mild to moderate illness from the variant dominant in the country. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake health officials are partnering with several Black pastors to help vaccinate those in need in the community.

Chesapeake Regional Healthcare is partnering with pastors from 20 African American churches and four social organizations, including medical students at EVMS, to provide 2,000 scheduled COVID-19 vaccines.

The event will be held on Tuesday, February 16 and Wednesday, February 17. Members of the community who are 65 and older in the phase 1b vaccination group will have priority.



The two-day event will be held at Bethany Baptist Church, 2587 Campostella Road, in Chesapeake.

“Structural inequity has been magnified due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Janice Underwood, Chief Diversity Officer to Governor Ralph Northam, regarding the grassroots efforts. “Therefore, innovative state-local and public-private partnerships, like this community vaccination event, help to provide us with a road map of best practices to replicate across the state, while encouraging continuous engagement with diverse communities across the Commonwealth.”

“It is imperative that we make efforts within high-risk communities like South Norfolk as the rate of hospitalizations and deaths among its black residents and persons of color are disproportionately higher than other races,” says Reese Jackson, President & CEO of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare.

“I applaud everyone’s continued dedication to ensuring vulnerable communities are not left behind as we strive toward our ONE Virginia mission.”

Chesapeake Regional healthcare officials continue to provide COVID vaccines at Chesapeake Rx in South Norfolk weekly and provides space on its Chesapeake campus where the Chesapeake Health Department and other physician groups in Chesapeake continue to hold vaccination clinics.