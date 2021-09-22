Chesapeake Regional Healthcare officially opens Priority Toyota Cancer Center

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Regional Healthcare has officially opened the doors to the Priority Toyota Cancer Center.
The facility had its grand opening Tuesday evening. The center, which is an extension of the former Sidney M. Oman Cancer Treatment Center, is set to bring advanced treatment options to patients in southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
The facility located at 744 Battlefield, Blvd., North, is part of Chesapeake Regional’s $135 million expansion project.
The center with 12,00 square feet of additional space will offer:
- Varian Edge Stereotactic Radiosurgery
- PET CT
- Virginia Oncology Associates clinical practice
- On-site Breast, Lung and Colon Cancer Navigators
- Outpatient Palliative Care
- Certified Oncology Therapists
- Certified Lymphedema Therapists
- Immersive Virtual Reality
