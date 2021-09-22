Chesapeake Regional Healthcare officially opens Priority Toyota Cancer Center

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(left to right): Nick Mumejian, General Manager/Partner, Priority Toyota Chesapeake; Reese Jackson, President & CEO, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare; Dennis Ellmer, President & CEO of Priority Automotive and Toyota USA; R. Stephen Best, Sr., Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation board member; Anthony Cetrone, M.D., Chair, Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation Board; and Robert (Robin) W. Tull, Chair, Chesapeake Hospital Authority Board

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Regional Healthcare has officially opened the doors to the Priority Toyota Cancer Center.

The facility had its grand opening Tuesday evening. The center, which is an extension of the former Sidney M. Oman Cancer Treatment Center, is set to bring advanced treatment options to patients in southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina.

The facility located at 744 Battlefield, Blvd., North, is part of Chesapeake Regional’s $135 million expansion project.

The center with 12,00 square feet of additional space will offer:

  • Varian Edge Stereotactic Radiosurgery
  • PET CT
  • Virginia Oncology Associates clinical practice
  • On-site Breast, Lung and Colon Cancer Navigators
  • Outpatient Palliative Care
  • Certified Oncology Therapists
  • Certified Lymphedema Therapists
  • Immersive Virtual Reality

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10