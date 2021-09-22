Chesapeake Regional Healthcare officially opens Priority Toyota Cancer Center

(left to right): Nick Mumejian, General Manager/Partner, Priority Toyota Chesapeake; Reese Jackson, President & CEO, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare; Dennis Ellmer, President & CEO of Priority Automotive and Toyota USA; R. Stephen Best, Sr., Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation board member; Anthony Cetrone, M.D., Chair, Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation Board; and Robert (Robin) W. Tull, Chair, Chesapeake Hospital Authority Board

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Regional Healthcare has officially opened the doors to the Priority Toyota Cancer Center.

The facility had its grand opening Tuesday evening. The center, which is an extension of the former Sidney M. Oman Cancer Treatment Center, is set to bring advanced treatment options to patients in southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina.

The facility located at 744 Battlefield, Blvd., North, is part of Chesapeake Regional’s $135 million expansion project.

The center with 12,00 square feet of additional space will offer:

Varian Edge Stereotactic Radiosurgery

PET CT

Virginia Oncology Associates clinical practice

On-site Breast, Lung and Colon Cancer Navigators

Outpatient Palliative Care

Certified Oncology Therapists

Certified Lymphedema Therapists

Immersive Virtual Reality