CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Regional is set to host its Spring Career Fair on April 30.

The fair will be held at the Lifestyle Health & Fitness Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 800 Battlefield Boulevard. The health system is hiring clinical and non-clinical staff.

Leaders from both clinical and non-clinical departments will be on-site to provide information and conduct interviews. Those interested in growing their career at Chesapeake Regional should bring their resume, meet the team and stay for food and raffle prizes.

Job seekers will learn about Chesapeake Regional’s family environment as well as their innovative personal enrichment programs which include professional advancement through the Clinical Ladder Program, tuition reimbursement, sign-on bonuses and competitive compensation and benefit packages.

Positions that are open include RNs, LPNs, Patient Accounts, Surgery Center, Operators and more.

For a list of the job openings, visit ChesapeakeRegional.com/Careers.