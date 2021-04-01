Chesapeake Regional Healthcare expands cancer center to Priority Toyota Cancer Center

(left to right): Nick Mumejian, General Manager/Partner, Priority Toyota Chesapeake; Reese Jackson, President & CEO, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare; Dennis Ellmer, President & CEO of Priority Automotive and Toyota USA; R. Stephen Best, Sr., Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation board member; Robert (Robin) W. Tull, Chairman of the Chesapeake Hospital Authority Board.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Regional Healthcare has expanded its cancer center to a new state-of-the-art building, named the Priority Toyota Cancer Center.

The building is named in recognition of a generous gift from Dennis Ellmer, President & CEO of Priority Automotive and Toyota USA.

The facility is located on the health care organization’s campus, on Battlefield Blvd in Chesapeake.

The Priority Toyota Cancer Center will be adjacent to the former Sidney M. Oman Cancer Treatment Center.

The facility will feature an additional 12,000 square feet of space.

When the building is complete it will provide comprehensive cancer treatment, closer to home, for the area’s residents.

In addition, the Cancer Center will house a clinical practice, Virginia Oncology Associates, on the second floor.

“Dennis Ellmer brings a recognizable, well-known brand to this new endeavor. Priority Automotive and their well-deserved reputation for reliability aligns well with Chesapeake Regional’s long-standing commitment to provide compassionate patient care. Together, we are bringing state-of-the-art cancer care to citizens of this region,” said the Chairman of the Chesapeake Hospital Authority Board, Robert W. Tull.

When the new Priority Toyota Cancer Center opens to the public in the summer, members of the media will be invited to attend the grand opening ceremony and those who are interested may also tour the new facility in small groups.