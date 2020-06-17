Chesapeake Regional coronavirus patients receiving new iPads to chat with loved ones

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — After receiving a $25,000 donation from Bayport Credit Union, a local hospital is able to grant the gift of conversation to quarantined coronavirus patients and their loved ones.

Chesapeake Regional will be handing out new iPads on Thursday to COVID-19 patients so they can video chat with family members and friends while in isolation.

The donation from the credit union was used to purchase 12 new iPads! The touch screen tablets are considered to be a more secure communication tool than mobile phones.

Each tablet has a rolling stand, specially designed for bed-bound patients.

“The love from family— their support and encouragement— is such an important factor in a patient’s healing and recovery. Our doctors and nurses are also using the iPads to communicate with patient families. To talk to and see the eyes of the person taking care of their sick family members is reassuring.” Christina Price | Case Manager for the Chesapeake Intensive Care Unit

All iPads are expected to be given out on Thursday at 1 p.m. 10 On Your Side’s Aesia Toliver will be there for the presentation. Look for her coverage Thursday evening on WAVY News 10.

Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation shares they are still gratefully accepting donations of any amount to add to their Emergency Relief Fund.

