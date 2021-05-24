Chesapeake pursuit ends with crash and arrest Monday morning

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A North Carolina man is facing multiple charges following a a police pursuit that started in Chesapeake Monday morning.

Police received a call just after 9 a.m. about someone making threats in the 200 block of Sign Pine Road. Officers learned this person was wanted out of Brunswick County for failure to appear.

He fled the scene before officers could detain him.

Chesapeake Police pursued him until just north of Battlefield Boulevard, where the suspect lost control and crashed into a ditch. The pursuit never topped 60 mph, according to police.

52-year-old Timothy Terry will face charges of eluding, resisting arrest and assault on a law enforcement officer.