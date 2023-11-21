CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Public Schools (CPS) has partnered with the Chesapeake Police Department to offer an upcoming forum on the fentanyl epidemic.

During the forum, there will be a presentation and discussion about the growing fentanyl epidemic affecting a large number of students and families.

A spokesperson for CPS says that ideally secondary students and parents will attend the forum together.

Family and Community Engagement Specialist, Lisa Kerry, is excited about providing this resource to Chesapeake communities.

“In collaboration with the Chesapeake Police Department, Chesapeake Public Schools is taking a proactive stance against the fentanyl epidemic that plagues our communities. Our upcoming forum stands as a testament to our commitment to the well-being of our students and families,” Kerry said. “By fostering open dialogue and knowledge-sharing, we aim to equip our community with the awareness and resources necessary to confront the challenges posed by the fentanyl crisis.”

The presentation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at Great Bridge Middle School at 6 p.m. More information and a link for registration can be found cpschools.com.