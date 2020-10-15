Chesapeake Public Schools to host job fair at Major Hillard Library

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Public Schools will host a job fair on Friday, Oct. 16 at the Major Hillard Library.

The library is located at 824 Old George Washington Highway.

Officials said those interested in transportation, school nutrition, or custodial services positions are encouraged to attend between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

In addition, the school division says representatives from human resources will be there to speak with potential candidates and provide information on how to apply for available openings.

For more information on the job fair, call 757-547-0001, 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday, or click here.

