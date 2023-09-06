CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Public Schools is hosting a One Stop Job Fair.

The job fair will take place on Saturday September 16 at the School Administration Building, 312 Cedar Road. This is located in the Great Bridge area of the city.

The school district is seeking to fill elementary and secondary math and technical education teaching positions.

There are also vacancies for the following positions:

Bus Drivers

School Nutrition Workers

Custodians

For more information visit, www.cpschools.com.