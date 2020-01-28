Chesapeake Public Schools releases new start times for next school year

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Students in Chesapeake are going to be attending classes at a much different time next school year.

Chesapeake Public Schools officials released the updated times for the upcoming school year. They say the new school times were made “to improve growth, service, and provide support to the community.”

10 On Your Side initially reported the news of the new start times back in November of last year, which changed as much as 40 minutes for some Chesapeake public schools beginning September 2020.

The three tier start times are scheduled at 7:35 a.m., 8:15 a.m., and 8:55 a.m.