Chesapeake Public Schools outlines two return-to-school options

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Public Schools conducted a survey of parents, employees, and students to gather feedback on the reopening of schools and they released a detailed look at those results during Monday’s school board meeting.

According to the school system, 11,164 parents, 4,618 students and 3,581 employees completed the survey.

Administrators used the results to create two options when students return to school in the fall — with the ultimate goal of bringing students and staff back to school in a safe learning environment.

Option one would be an on-campus continuum and the second option would be entirely online. If parents choose the second option, it requires a semester long commitment through February 2, 2021.

A family choice window will be open from July 9 through July 21.

The survey showed that most parents felt safe sending their students back to school every day, with additional health and safety requirements in place.

If school cannot resume traditional face-to-face instruction. most parents of students across all grade levels said they would prefer a hybrid option, with in-person and online learning.

When it comes to sports, school officials said games and scrimmages will not take place in the fall, although select sports and extracurricular activities will resume at the high school level only. The school system said there will be restrictions in place, including no transportation provided.

10 On Your Side will continue to update you as Chesapeake Public Schools announces future back-to-school plans.

