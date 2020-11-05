Chesapeake Public Schools to hold job fair this week

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Public Schools announced it will be holding a job fair this week for multiple positions.

The fair will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cuffee Library located at 2726 Border Road in Chesapeake. Potential open positions include bus drivers, school nutrition services workers, and custodians. 

For more information please call 757-547-0001 or visit cpschools.com.

