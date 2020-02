CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Public Schools is hosting a teacher job fair today from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The job fair is open to all teachers, including ones under contract with other school districts, and beginning teachers entering the profession for the first time.

The event will be hosted at Western Branch High School in Chesapeake.

For additional information, call the Human Resources Department at (757) 547-0001 or visit the school division’s website: www.cpschools.com.