Chesapeake Public Schools holding series of job fairs

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Chesapeake School Bus

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Get your resumes ready, because Chesapeake Public Schools is holding a few job fairs this summer.

Those interested in bus driver, school nutrition or custodial services positions should attend.

One is being held at South Norfolk Memorial Library until 4 p.m. Thursday.

See a full list of dates and times below.

  • June 20: South Norfolk Memorial Library at 801 Poindexter Street, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • June 25: Major Hillard Library at 824 Old George Washington Highway, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • June 26: Virginia Employment Commission at 4824 George Washington Highway, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • June 29: Central Library at 298 Cedar Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • July 10: Virginia Employment Commission at 4824 George Washington Highway, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Beach Safety

More Beach Safety

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10