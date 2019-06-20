Chesapeake Public Schools holding series of job fairs

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Get your resumes ready, because Chesapeake Public Schools is holding a few job fairs this summer.
Those interested in bus driver, school nutrition or custodial services positions should attend.
One is being held at South Norfolk Memorial Library until 4 p.m. Thursday.
See a full list of dates and times below.
- June 20: South Norfolk Memorial Library at 801 Poindexter Street, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- June 25: Major Hillard Library at 824 Old George Washington Highway, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- June 26: Virginia Employment Commission at 4824 George Washington Highway, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- June 29: Central Library at 298 Cedar Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- July 10: Virginia Employment Commission at 4824 George Washington Highway, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.