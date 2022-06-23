The positions available are full-time and part-time school nurses and clinic assistants

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Public Schools is holding a job fair for health service positions on Tuesday, June 28.

The positions available are full-time and part-time school nurses and clinic assistants.

The fair will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Chesapeake Central Library.

The district says benefits include:

Great schedule

Holidays, weekends and summers off

Retirement benefits

Working with kids

Extensive use of knowledge

More information about the fair and salaries can be found below.