CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Public Schools is holding a job fair for health service positions on Tuesday, June 28.
The positions available are full-time and part-time school nurses and clinic assistants.
The fair will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Chesapeake Central Library.
The district says benefits include:
- Great schedule
- Holidays, weekends and summers off
- Retirement benefits
- Working with kids
- Extensive use of knowledge
More information about the fair and salaries can be found below.