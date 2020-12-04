Chesapeake Public Schools now provides daily updates on confirmed coronavirus cases

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Public Schools (CPS) began providing daily weekday updates on its COVID-19 dashboard in late November, after the school board approved a recommendation from the superintendent.

Previously, the dashboard was updated once a week with the latest COVID-19 information.

The new dashboard provides both self-reported cases and those reported by the Chesapeake Health Department.

Click here to view the latest case data, which includes the school name, the number of new daily cases and the 14-day total. It also specifies which mode of learning is in effect at each school: traditional, blended, or temporarily online.

As of Friday, Dec. 4, the dashboard shows 10 new daily cases and a 14-day total of 74, which is the sum of the daily case count over the 14 most recent calendar days.

On Nov. 23, the Chesapeake School Board voted unanimously to keep its current in-person learning plan as-is, with the option to move individual schools to remote learning if necessary. This decision was made as the City of Chesapeake was experiencing a spike in cases.

All grades have returned to some form of in-person hybrid learning. Earlier in the school year, families were given the choice to have their child learn on-campus (Option 1), or they could choose a 100% online learning option (Option 2). Currently, Option 1 elementary-aged students (grades PK-5) attend school on the Traditional Model, five days per week, while Option 1 students at the secondary level (grades 6-12) are operating on the Blended Model, with students reporting to campus two days per week and learning from home for the remaining three days.

“If we see a sudden increase in cases or outbreak at a particular school or location, we can address that at the school level versus the entire district,” Superintendent Dr. Jared Cotton said.

The school system has already had to do that. On Nov. 30, school Epi-Links were discovered at Crestwood Intermediate and Truitt Intermediate. Epi-Links mean test results that were received are believed to be linked to previously reported cases. Fortunately, at both schools, the affected classrooms had already made the shift to online learning.