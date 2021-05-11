Chesapeake Public Schools addresses P-EBT error

CHESAPEAKE, Va.(WAVY) — Chesapeake Public Schools are addressing a reporting error regarding students getting lunch benefits back in April.

Officials say the reporting error resulted in some eligible families at B.M. Williams Primary School not receiving their P-EBT payment on April 25. The error also caused some families at Grassfield High School and Deep Creek Central Elementary School who were not eligible to receive P-EBT cards through the mail.

Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer cards, or P-EBT cards, are available for local students through the Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS)

“As soon as this error was detected, the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) and VDSS were notified, and parents in all three schools were alerted to the issue,” said Chesapeake Schools officials in a statement to 10 On Your Side.

“We are working with VDOE and VDSS to ensure eligible families receive their benefits as soon as possible.”

Officials say families who are directly affected by this situation can expect direct communication from the VDSS in the coming days.

Any families who believe they received cards in error should not use them, pending further instructions from the VDSS.