CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Public School board is expected to reveal a plan about how school buildings can be used for after-school clubs.

This comes after some parents wanted to bring an After School Satan Club to B.M. Williams Primary School back in December.

The club’s presence created some controversy. Although, club organizers say the club is just an alternative to religious after-school clubs.

The school board is now re-evaluating its policy for using school buildings after school.

Right now, new clubs that aren’t school sanctioned are not allowed to meet at Chesapeake Public Schools due to a moratorium imposed by the school board.

On the school board’s agenda, there’s a document with proposed revisions to the use of the school facilities policy.

The document proposes school sponsored organizations are exempt from paying rental fees for facility use.

It would also require security costs to be paid by the user to Chesapeake Public Schools in advance of an event.

The number of security officers required for facility usage would be determined by Chesapeake Public Schools.

It also says the school or facility name may not be used in promotional materials without permission from the Office of Student Activities and Facility Use.

Previously the Chesapeake School Board allowed the After School Satan Club to meet on school grounds, but they’d have to have security officers.

The group says they were told to pay $612 per meeting for security, which they believe is outrageous.

The school board’s public meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday.