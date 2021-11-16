Chesapeake proposing solid waste fee up to $27 per month to help pay for police, other workers

Currently Chesapeake is the only 1 of the 7 cities to not have a fee.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake residents could start paying a monthly solid waste fee to help fund the retention of Chesapeake police officers and fully fund trash and recycling services.

Chesapeake is the only one of Hampton Roads’ seven cities to not have a fee. City leaders are proposing charging up to $27 per month for the service, with the money going toward paying police officers and other workers in critical departments, including waste management.

Residents in neighboring Suffolk pay a $25 monthly fee.

Chesapeake says it’s currently experiencing significant labor market challenges that are impacting its ability to provide essential services.

A public hearing on the issue is scheduled for Tuesday’s city council meeting and a vote could follow. Check back for updates.