CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake officials are not recommending a change in the real estate tax rate next year, however, they are suggesting an increase in some other taxes.

Chesapeake City Manager Chris Price presented the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget Tuesday night to City Council.

If approved, the meals taxes would increase to 6%, cigarette and tobacco tax would increase by 10 cents to 75 cents, and auto license fees would increase by $3 to $26.

The real estate tax rate would remain at $1.05 per $100 of assessed property value. No new fees are proposed.

As 10 On Your Side has previously reported, residents will also lose curbside recycling, which will save about $2 million and help fund pay raises for public safety employees.

The proposed budget would repurpose or eliminate some positions that have remained vacant for an extended period, resulting in savings of about $200,000.

Previous initiatives that City Council partially addressed mid-year will be fully funded under the proposed 2023 budget, including the public safety classification and compensation plan and waste management pay plans.

Unfunded initiatives from 2022 also appear in the 2023 budget, including a general workforce classification and compensation plan, phase 1 of a public safety training academy, and economic development site readiness.

The general workforce pay plan would raise the minimum city salary to $15 an hour or $31,200 a year. That would impact various positions such as bridge operators, housekeepers, maintenance workers, school crossing guards, recreation leaders, and more.

Meanwhile, school funding makes up about 49% of Chesapeake’s budget.

The city manager recommends $250.6 million in fiscal year 2023, a 13.9% increase from fiscal year 2022.

The increase in school funding would support the addition of certain positions such as guidance coordinators, counselors, technology positions, psychologists and more.

Earlier this month, Chesapeake school officials approved a division budget for the upcoming school year that would give pay raises to all staff.

Click here to read the full city manager’s budget presentation.