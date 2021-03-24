Chesapeake proposes $1.3B budget with no tax or fee increases until 2022

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Taxpayers in Virginia’s second-largest city will not have to worry about any of their tax rates going up this year if City Council adopts the city manager’s proposed budget.

In a presentation Tuesday, Chesapeake City Manager Chris Price revealed a $1.3-billion budget that keeps the real estate tax rate the same as it was the year prior, and only proposes raising water and sewer rates by 2% starting in January 2022.

The total budget is a 7.3% increase over the previous year, during which City Council made cuts to try to soften the blow of an expected $46.5-million shortfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While the pandemic had devastating impacts on the health of many Americans, the dire economic

situation that could have accompanied COVID‐19 was largely avoided here in Chesapeake,” Price said in his proposed budget.

Price made a point to tell council members that one of his chief priorities was to align all spending with the city comprehensive plan goals.

For instance, Price said in order to address the need of recruiting and retaining good city employees, $2.25 million is being proposed for implementing findings of a pay and classification study. While all city employees received a 2.5% raise last fall, an additional $4.5 million is also included to allow for additional pay increases.

In an effort to reduce emergency response times in the Bowers Hill area of the city, Price is proposing adding six new firefighter/EMS positions to a new Medic Unit at Station 10.

Price is proposing giving Chesapeake Public Schools an additional $8.9 million over what the superintendent asked for. He said it’ll help implement the final phase of full-day Kindergarten.

Public hearings on the proposal have been scheduled for April 27 and May 11.