Chesapeake Police: Woman dead following crash on Triple Decker Bridge, roadway currently closed on both directions

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police say a woman is dead following a crash on top of the Triple Decker Bridge Monday afternoon.

Police say they got the call just after 12:15 p.m. Monday regarding the serious crash on the Triple Decker Bridge.

Initial investigation revealed that an adult woman driving a Sedan was heading southbound towards Deep Creek when she lost control of her vehicle and ran off the road.

Police say the driver then overcorrected, causing her car to slide sideways into oncoming traffic.

At the same time, an adult male driving a pickup truck was heading eastbound and struck the Sedan.

Police say the driver of the Sedan was killed at the scene. The other driver was injured and was sent to a local hospital. 10 On Your Side is still learning the extent of his injuries.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The 2600 block of S. Military Highway, on top of the Triple Decker Bridge, is currently closed on both directions following the crash.





