CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Some drivers may be getting turkeys instead of tickets if they get pulled over by Chesapeake Police Friday.

The Chesapeake Police Department, Chesapeake Jubilee Committee, the Chesapeake Crime Line, Kroger and several sponsors have partnered to give away a turkey instead of a ticket to several drivers in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake Police said if the circumstances of the traffic stop and demeanor of the driver allow, the officer will offer a turkey instead of a ticket.

A resident, Rodney Foster, began the tradition in the city, raising money from several sponsors, with an assist from the Chesapeake Jubilee and Kroger, in its fifth year as a sponsor. They then teamed up with the police department and the Crime Line.

Money raised will be donated to the Chesapeake Crime Line.

Officers in past years have noted how appreciative the drivers have been.