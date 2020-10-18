Chesapeake Police searching for missing woman with autism

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police are asking for the community’s help in finding a woman who went missing Saturday night.

Police say 29-year-old Jamile Hill was last seen at her home located in the Greenbrier area of Chesapeake around 8 p.m. Saturday. She was wearing a red shirt with black shorts and black tennis shoes.

She is described as a Black woman around 4-foot-8 and weighing at 170 pounds.

Officials say Hill suffers from autism and bipolar disorder, and currently needs her medication.

