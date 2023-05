CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police are asking for the public’s assistance with locating Anthony Ferebee.

The 45-year-old man was last seen on May 6 in the 800 block of N. George Washington Highway. He lives and works near that area.

Ferebee is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown skin, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6510.