Chesapeake Police searching for missing 19-year-old man

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old man from Chesapeake.

Cody Gile was last seen on the evening of August 29 on King Street in Portsmouth. He is about 6 feet 2 inches and weighs about 250 pounds.

He is a resident of Chesapeake but is known to frequent the Churchland area of Portsmouth. A family member said that he is known to sleep outside, and may also take shelter in an unused boat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesapeake Police at 757-402-6558.