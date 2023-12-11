CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police are asking for the public’s assistance with finding an elderly man.

Police say Antonio Lee Randall was last seen on Dec. 3 around 6 p.m. at his assisted living facility on the 5000 block of Clifton Street.

Randall is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black coat and blue jeans. The 65-year-old has a foot injury and wears a walking support boot.

He has dementia, and it is believed he does not have his medication with him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161, the Crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip at p3tips.com.