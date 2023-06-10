CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police are asking for the public’s assistance with locating a missing person.

According to police, 43-year-old Vaughn Parker was last seen early Saturday morning. Parker’s wife said she last saw him around 2:15 a.m.

Parker left their home alone in their 2022 Nissan Rogue. The vehicle’s plates were later captured by a license plate reader near Waters Street in Norfolk just before 3 a.m.

Police say the vehicle was located at Harbor Park in Norfolk with a pair of shoes by it. When called, Parker’s cell goes straight to voicemail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP.