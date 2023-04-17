CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake police are searching for a woman with schizophrenia who was last seen Sunday.

According to police, Evelyn Ramos left her home Sunday in the 700 block of Gainsborough Court after telling her husband she was going to visit her son on Chatham Lane. Ramos did not make it to Chatham Lane and she has not bee seen or heard from since.

Evelyn Ramos (Photo Courtesy: Chesapeake Police Department)

Police say Ramos suffers from schizophrenia and is known to frequent the Wells Fargo, Food Lion, and McDonalds located near her home. Ramos may have not taken her medication and could be disoriented.

If anyone have information on Ramos’s whereabouts, call police.