Two men shot on Golden Leaf Drive in Chesapeake, police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Chesapeake are responding to a double shooting in the Indian River section of the city.
Police tell 10 On Your Side that the shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of Golden Leaf Drive. That’s near Campostella Road.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men who had been shot. They were both transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident is still under investigation.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
