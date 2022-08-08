CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Police initiated a pursuit Monday morning after a vehicle they tried to stop, wouldn’t.

Police said officers started the pursuit at 10:03 a.m. at the intersection of S. Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive after they spotted a stolen vehicle.

The pursuit continued for about 15 minutes. The driver led officers onto the bypass expressway, and eventually into Currituck County, North Carolina.

Chesapeake Police confirmed there were no reports of property damage or injuries during their part of the chase.

WAVY is working to get information from North Carolina officials on what happened when it entered their jurisdiction.