CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A Chesapeake police officer has pleaded guilty to felony forgery of a public record.

Online court documents show Skysha S. Nettle pleaded guilty to the felony forgery charge and was sentenced to one year of probation.

Skysha S. Nettles

This charge stems from an investigation by the Chesapeake Police Department’s Investigations Bureau. The city has not shared additional information has to what was forged.

Nettle was suspended without pay on Jan. 11. She then resigned from the department on Jan. 25.