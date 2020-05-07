Chesapeake Police need public’s help locating missing man

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Detectives with the Chesapeake Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating a man who has been missing since April.

Todd William Mcdunnah was last seen by family members on April 10. He is known to frequent the area of South Norfolk specifically near Bainbridge Boulevard and Military Highway.

Mcdunnah is known as a “family-oriented person who maintains daily contact,” according to officials, and his family has not heard from him since April 10.

Mcdunnah is also known to walk everywhere and usually wears a hat with a Detroit Lions jacket.

Police said his family is worried about him and wants to know he is safe.

Mcdunnah’s age or physical description is not known at this time.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Chesapeake Police Department.