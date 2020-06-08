Chesapeake Police: Missing 23-year-old woman was last seen on May 31

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police are asking the community’s help in finding a missing 23-year-old woman who was last seen on May 31.

Authorities say 23-year-old Ravyn Elizabeth Bates was last seen leaving to go camping with her dogs.

She has not been heard from since.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Police at 757-382-6161.

