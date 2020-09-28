Chesapeake Police: Man unintentionally shoots himself while handling firearm

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Chesapeake say a man unintentionally shot himself while handling a firearm Monday afternoon.
Police responded to the 3300 block of South Military Highway around 3:30 p.m. Monday for a call reporting an injured person.
Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Officers investigated and determined the man unintentionally shot himself while handling the gun.
Police are still investigating.
