CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police Officers are searching for suspects in a shooting on the 200 block of Outlaw Street.

Just before 4 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area for a report that someone was hurt. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot.

The man received medical care and was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, there is no suspect description available.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or submit a tip at p3tips.com.

