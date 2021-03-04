Chesapeake police looking for woman who is missing, threatened self-harm

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police are asking for help finding a woman who is missing after leaving a suicide note at home Thursday.

Police are looking for 29-year-old Yahmise Bordies.

Police said they were called to the 1000 block of Robert Welch Lane around 3 p.m. Bordies’ husband said his wife had left a suicide note at their home and left in their gray 2005 Mini Cooper.

The car has a North Carolina license plate with the number HJP 8123.

The husband said their .380 semi-automatic handgun was missing from the safe inside the house. Bordies may be armed.

Police say her phone most recently pinged in Hampton around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Bordies is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 142 pounds.

Those who see Bordies or the Mini Cooper, orwho may have additional information pertinent to locating her, should contact the local authorities.