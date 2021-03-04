Chesapeake police looking for woman who is missing, threatened self-harm

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Yahmise Bordies

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police are asking for help finding a woman who is missing after leaving a suicide note at home Thursday.

Police are looking for 29-year-old Yahmise Bordies.

Police said they were called to the 1000 block of Robert Welch Lane around 3 p.m. Bordies’ husband said his wife had left a suicide note at their home and left in their gray 2005 Mini Cooper.

The car has a North Carolina license plate with the number HJP 8123.

The husband said their .380 semi-automatic handgun was missing from the safe inside the house. Bordies may be armed.

Police say her phone most recently pinged in Hampton around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Bordies is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 142 pounds.

Those who see Bordies or the Mini Cooper, orwho may have additional information pertinent to locating her, should contact the local authorities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10