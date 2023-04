CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Police Department is looking for a missing person that it said has a cognitive impairment and requires medication.

William Brown, 63, of Chesapeake, was last seen in the 600 block of Kingsborough Square in Chesapeake around 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

Williams has black hair and is around 6-foot-4, 171 pounds and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.