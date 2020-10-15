Chesapeake police looking for 15-year-old teen reported as runaway

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police say they need help to find a 15-year-old girl who was reported as a runaway.

Clarice Brianna Nica was last seen on September 11. Police didn’t say that she’s believed to be in danger, but they have shared the case due to the timeframe she’s been missing and her age.

Clarice Brianna Nica

Nica is 5 foot 2 inches tall and 105 pounds with brown shoulder length bobbed hair, hazel eyes and glasses. Police say she may have dyed her hair red, and have lines shaved into her eyebrows.

She was also last seen wearing red, white and black Vans shoes.

Anyone who has seen Nica is asked to contact the Chesapeake Police Department.

